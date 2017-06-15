Man injured when van overturns

A Jonesboro man was hospitalized Thursday morning after his van flipped over.

The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on Highway 25, about a half-mile north of White Oak in Dunklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tracy D. Vinson, 51, was northbound when his 2015 Chevy Express GT ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Vinson, who was wearing a seat belt according to the report, was taken by ambulance to St. Bernard Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

