Students learn what Jonesboro's manufacturing industry has to offer

Region 8 students got a first-hand look at the manufacturing industry thanks to a special summer camp.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce has put on TekStarz for four years.

It's Jonesboro's summer manufacturing camp and brings students together to see what the manufacturing industry in Jonesboro is all about.

Students learn the skills necessary to get jobs in the field as well as what kinds of jobs manufacturing can offer.

Thursday, students went to Hytrol where they toured the facility and helped build a conveyer belt.

Chris Glenn, vice president of manufacturing and engineering operations at Hytrol, said they have partnered with TekStarz each year and enjoys showing students how this business has evolved.

“We want them to understand that manufacturing isn't the same as it was many years ago, and there's lots of other opportunities,” Glenn said. “As we talked to them this morning, we talked about marketing and nursing opportunities.”

TekStarz also helps aid the need for well-trained and skilled workers.

“We are actually experiencing a shortage right now, so we are encouraging that,” Glenn said. “We are trying to get involved with the local schools to encourage them to say, hey, manufacturing is a viable opportunity for you in the future.”

The TekStarz group kicked off their program Monday and visited Best Manufacturing, Nice-Pak, ASU-Newport, A-State Innovate, Ritter Communications, and Camfil APC.

Students from Annie Camp, Brookland, Nettleton, Riverside, and Westside attended the camp.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce partners with area businesses and receives grants to put TekStarz on each year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android