Doctor feels first aid training very important in light of recent events

In light of the shooting near our nation’s capital Wednesday, a Region 8 doctor wants to remind everyone how important first aid and tourniquet training is.

Dr. Spencer Guinn is an orthopedic surgeon at JOSM in Jonesboro, but he also gives hours of his time to the Stop the Bleeding Foundation.

As president of the Stop the Bleeding Foundation board, Guinn teaches first responders and civilians how to properly respond in case of an emergency.

The foundation helps supply groups with first aid kits and tourniquets.

Guinn said in a situation like the one our lawmakers faced in Virginia, knowing how to respond is key.

“There is going to be at least some time period before EMS shows up, or before a police officer or firefighter that's been trained is going to show up, and so you may be the one who's having to treat your kids, somebody else's kids, a bystander, or something like that,” Guinn said.

Guinn said while large scale events normally make headlines, it’s smaller situations closer to home that this training can be needed.

“It’s in regular situations such as a motor vehicle accident, or you come across somebody who has crashed their motorcycle, or you’re at the lake,” Guinn said.

The training his organization offers to groups is free and easy to set up.

“In order to be a good citizen, a good neighbor, or a good family member, everybody should have at least some of this training,” Guinn said.

Guinn said the Stop the Bleeding Foundation normally teaches churches, businesses, and civic groups a two-hour course.

