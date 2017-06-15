Crop duster crashes in field, deputies on scene

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crop duster crash around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The crop duster crashed in the middle of a field Thursday afternoon near the Randolph/Lawrence County line.

Randolph Sheriff Gary Tribble said the pilot left the scene by the time authorities arrived, but witnesses said he was okay.

Sheriff Tribble said they've yet to get into contact with the pilot, but the pilot has been in contact with the NTSB. The NTSB will also head to the scene soon to start their investigation into the crash. The site of the crash has been secured by the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Tribble said their preliminary investigation shows it appears as if something happened during takeoff from the field.

Sheriff's deputies from Lawrence and Randolph County were called to the crash site as well as Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge Fire Departments.

