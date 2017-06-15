ADH: Highly contagious Shigellosis on rise in NE Arkansas

Shigellosis is on the rise in Northeast Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, they continue to see a rise in cases of the disease.

Shigellosis causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. It is caused by the Shigella bacteria which is very contagious.

According to ADH, Shigella is spread through the bacteria-infected stool both while people have diarrhea and for two weeks after diarrhea has ended.

Currently there are no vaccines to prevent Shigellosis; however, there are tips you can take to help reduce your risk of getting Shigellosis:

Wash your hand thoroughly with soap

Avoid swallowing water from ponds, lakes, or untreated swimming pools

Avoid sexual activity with those who have had diarrhea or who recently recovered from diarrhea.

If you have questions, contact ADH at (501) 661-2000.

