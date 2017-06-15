A Better Region 8: Taking care of one of our own

Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford protected and served the citizens of Newport for 15 years.

The outpouring we received in our newsroom, emails and social media is an indication that he was very much respected in his community

All of us here at KAIT have his family and the Newport community in our thoughts and prayers. The coming days are hard. This father, husband, community leader, champion of what is right, gave his life while serving.

Once he is laid to rest, we will all come together to take care of one of our own.

On Tuesday, June 20th, KAIT, and the Jonesboro Radio Group will team together to help the family of slain Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

We will be live from 6 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. from the Village Mall Shopping Center in Newport

We'll be taking donations from anyone willing to give from that location during those hours.

If you can't make it the bucket location, you can donate at any Merchants & Planters Bank or IBERIABANK location. Both banks are working together so people can honor his memory and help take care of his family.

100% of the donations go to Patrick's family – his wife, daughter, and son.

Normally we end our editorials talking about what makes this A Better Region 8. But Region 8 isn't better without Patrick Weatherford. We've lost one of the good guys and our continued thoughts and prayers go out to his family, the Newport Police Department, and all those who knew him.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

