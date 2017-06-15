University of Arkansas system leader gets $10K salary raise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - University of Arkansas System trustees have voted to give a 2 percent raise to system President Donald Bobbitt, which will increase his salary to $510,000 a year.



System spokesman Nate Hinkel tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the raise was approved Wednesday and will take effect July 1. It's Bobbitt's first salary increase since 2015, when his pay increased from $427,500 to $500,000.



Information from the university system shows the president's salary has increased significantly since the 2010-2011 school year, when former University of Arkansas System President B. Alan Sugg earned nearly $295,000 annually.



Bobbitt was hired in 2011 to lead the system, which includes six university campuses and seven two-year colleges. He began his first faculty job as an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1985.

