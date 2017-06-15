Family makes, sells bracelets to honor Lt. Weatherford

Two young girls are doing all they can to help the Newport community heal following the death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

Ava and Jazzy Baker are selling bracelets with plans to donate the proceeds to the Weatherford's Family Fund at Merchants & Planters Bank.

So far, the girls have sold over two hundred bracelets and raised over $400.

"We wanted to support his family and make some money for his family," Ava Baker said.

The community's response to the bracelets has been overwhelming, with the girls already selling all the bracelets they made Wednesday.

"We just made a Facebook live yesterday on Facebook and people started sharing it and sharing it, and sharing it, it just went crazy from there," Fashima Baker, the girls' mother said.

Weatherford's death hit the Baker family hard. Their father, also a Newport police officer, was shocked when he learned of his death.

"They're a family, you know all the police officers are like brothers," Fashima Baker said. "So, um my husband feels like he lost one of his brothers, so, it's just been really hard."

The family says Weatherford will be missed by many.

The girls said they chose bracelets with law enforcement colors for a special reason.

"So that they can remember him and just look down and think about him," Jazzy Baker said.

