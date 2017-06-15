Old Greenville Recreation Area campground to remain closed

Portions of the Old Greenville Recreation Area will not open this year as once thought.

The Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on their Facebook page and said this year’s flooding and strong storms on Memorial Day weekend caused extensive damage to the recreation area, campground, and Memory Lane Trail.

The strong winds from the Memorial Day weekend storms also damaged areas along FF Highway, Johnson Tract Natural Area, and the new bike trail.

With the issues with electric, water, hanging limbs, downed trees, uprooted sidewalks, and pavement, the Corps said it has become impossible to open the campground by July 4th as planned.

However, the situation has allowed them to make upgrades to the more than 30-year-old campground.

The post said they have received funds to make improvements and will begin as soon as the tree removal process is finished.

While the campground will remain closed, the boat ramp and vault toilets are now open for use.

The picnic shelter and playground will reopen whenever the hazards are removed and the area is cleaned.

The Annual Old Greenville Days event in September is still scheduled as planned.

If you have any information, call the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562.

