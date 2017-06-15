JPD: suspect admits to pawning TV he stole

A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, then pawning some of her belongings appeared in court Thursday.

On June 5, Jonesboro police received a report of a break-in and theft that had already happened.

The victim told police her 55” Smart TV, valued at $400, and her Apple Macbook, valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home on Walnut Street.

Court documents state during the course of the investigation, authorities learned the TV had been sold to EZ Pawn in Memphis, TN on the same day it was reported stolen.

June 14, police interviewed Lorenzo Martez Jones in regards to the burglary and theft.

“During this recorded interview he told me he did enter the residence of [victim] while she was gone and took her TV,” a probable cause affidavit states. “He later sold the TV for $250.00 to EZ Pawn in Memphis, TN.”

Jones appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Thursday afternoon.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Jones with felony residential burglary and felony theft charges.

Judge Fowler set Jones’ bond at $1,500 cash or surety. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 31.

