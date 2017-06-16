WWE Live returning to the Convo

WWE Live will be returning to the ASU Convocation Center for the final time in 2017.

The superstars return for an event on Saturday, August 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the stars coming are; Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Sheamus & Cesaro, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and much more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Go to www.ticketmaster.com or Tickets.AState.edu to buy your tickets! Tickets also available at ASU CONVOCATION CENTER Box Office or charge by phone at 870-972-2781.

