Southeast Missouri rivers claim 2 lives on same day

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people have died on the same day in southeast Missouri rivers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 70-year-old Kenneth Vancil, of Qulin, died Tuesday morning after tumbling out of a boat during a family fishing trip on the Black River in Wayne County. The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/2ryRu1K ) reported that his 12-year-old grandson also was ejected but was able to get back into the boat. Vancil's son found his father floating face down about a mile downstream.

Later Tuesday, 13-year-old Justin Persons, of Montgomery, Illinois, was killed on the Jacks Fork River in Shannon County when his canoe capsized, and he became lodged under a fallen tree.

