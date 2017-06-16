Thank your local sanitation worker, it's National Garbage Man Day

Friday kicked off National Garbage Man Day and to mark the occasion, Region 8 News rode along with a Jonesboro sanitation worker to get a glimpse into their work day.

Jerry Murrell has been working for the city’s sanitation department for 8 years and starts his days bright and early, tackling trash routes around the city.

Murrell said his supervisors and co-workers are his favorite part about going to work everyday.

“They’re a lot of fun,” Murrell said. “They make the day go by faster and a whole lot easier. It’s a good work family, which makes it a whole lot better when you’re at work.”

Murrell didn’t know today was National Garbage Man Day and was shocked when he found out it was a real thing.

“We actually got a day?!,” Murrell said. “Talk to our supervisor about letting us off on a Friday. That’s great, I’m glad the citizens recognize us for that day and I appreciate that.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android