Owner cited for leaving dog in hot car

Jonesboro police cited a woman for leaving her dog in a hot car.

According to the police report, on Thursday at 3:46 p.m. police were called to the Kroger parking lot after someone saw a small dog left in a car.

The witness said she had been there for approximately 20 minutes and had not seen the owner of the vehicle.

The report stated the dog looked to be a 12-14 week wire-hair chihuahua.

The officer also reported the dog was yelping loudly and was wearing a white sweater.

The officer stated the windows were cracked about 2-3 inches, and the temperature inside the SUV at the bottom back seat where the dog was trying to stay shaded was 104 F.

The temperature at the top of the seat read to be 107 F.

The owners arrived about 4 minutes after police and stated they had left the dog for 5 minutes.

The owner stated they had left a bowl of water for the dog, and showed the officer an empty bowl from the SUV.

The officer cited the woman for animal cruelty.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android