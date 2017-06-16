Dozens of animals rescued from 'rescue facility'

The animals rescued in Ripley County were taken to a facility in St. Louis to recieve proper care. (Source: Humane Society of Missouri)

A large group of animals was rescued this week from a self-proclaimed animal rescue and sanctuary.

According to the Humane Society of Missouri, a concerned citizen called the animal cruelty hotline alerting investigators to the "unlicensed, self-proclaimed animal rescue/sanctuary" which contained substandard conditions.

It was located in Ripley County in an area west of Doniphan.

The society said the majority of dogs are beagle and hound mix puppies from three litters ranging from newborns to 9 weeks old.

The group also rescued several adult dogs. Cats were also reportedly found living in the home covered in feces and soaked with urine.

In total, the group rescued 38 cats and dogs.

Even though the animal cruelty investigators wore respirators inside the home, they had to leave several times during the rescue because the stench was too much to handle.

The humane society said the animals' owners agreed to surrender custody of the dogs and cats.

The animals were transported to the Humane Society of Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis where they will receive proper care and be made available for adoption.

“There is no excuse for keeping defenseless animals in such horrid conditions,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri in a news release. “We are glad we can bring these puppies, dogs, and cats to safety."

