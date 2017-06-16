Alligator Permits available June 15-30

Modern day alligator hunting began in 2007 after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In addition to the added sporting opportunity for Arkansans, alligator hunting helps control alligator populations and reduce nuisance animal complaints from alligators expanding into populated areas.

Apply for Permit – June 15-June 30

2017 Season Dates:

Alligator Zones 1 and 3: Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25, 2017

Spotlight surveys are being conducted to determine the final number of permits available for each alligator hunting zone for fall 2017 alligator season. Permit numbers will be posted when finalized.

Alligator Permit Application Requirements

Hunters must be 16 or older to apply.

Applicants with 12 AGFC violation points are ineligible to apply.

Only Arkansas residents or holders of an Arkansas Lifetime Sportsman's Permit may apply.

Duplicate or incomplete applications will not be processed.

A valid email address must be provided for draw notification.

Alligator Hunt Details:

Each permit authorizes the harvest of one alligator, which must be at least 4 feet long.

All successful permit applicants must attend a mandatory hunter orientation class. Classes will be held in Hope and Monticello on August 5. A make-up workshop will be held in Little Rock August 12.

Successful applicants of a Private Land At-Large alligator tag must provide written landowner permission as well as a map identifying permitted hunting area at the mandatory hunter orientation class.

Alligator hunting is allowed from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise during the approved alligator seasons (night hunting only).

Up to three assistants are allowed in the same boat as the permit holder. Only the permit holder is allowed to snare, harpoon and dispatch an alligator.

Alligator hunters and assistants must have a valid Arkansas hunting license.

Alligators must be snared or harpooned and subdued using a hand-held snare or harpoon and hand-held restraining line before dispatching. The use of any other equipment is prohibited.

Once subdued, an alligator may be dispatched using only a shotgun or shotgun shell-loaded bangstick using shot no larger than no. 4 common shot.