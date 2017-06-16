2017-18 Federal Duck Stamp unveiled June 23

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The first day of sale for the 2017-18 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, known as the Federal Duck Stamp to most Arkansas hunters, will be held June 23 at the Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock.

The artwork for the stamp was created by James Hautman, an artist from Chaska, Minnesota. His acrylic painting of Canada geese claimed Hautman’s fifth win in the Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest. Previous works were featured on the 1991, 1995, 1999 and 2011 stamps.

This year’s Junior Duck Stamp also will be at the unveiling. This year’s Junior Duck Stamp features a pair of majestic trumpeter swans, painted by 12-year-old Isaac Schreiber of Duffield, Virginia. The Junior Duck Stamp program began in 1989 as an extension of the Federal Duck Stamp contest, and encourages students to explore their natural world, participate in outdoor recreation activities, and learn wildlife management principles. Some 3,000 Junior Duck Stamps are sold annually for $5 each to help promote conservation education through art.

Both artists are invited to the opening day event to sign autographs during a formal presentation.

Federal Duck Stamps may be purchased at hunting license vendors, any AGFC regional office and post offices. They also may be purchased online through www.agfc.com. Hunters who purchase their Federal Duck Stamp online or at a dealer may use the confirmation number given at the time of purchase for a 45-day grace period while the actual stamp is being mailed.

Waterfowl hunters 16 and older must purchase and carry a current Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp when they pursue waterfowl. A current stamp also may be used for free admission to any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee.

Ninety-eight percent of the proceeds from sale of the Federal Duck Stamp go to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund, which supports the purchase of migratory bird habitat for inclusion into the National Wildlife Refuge System. Since 1934, Duck Stamps sales have generated more than $950 million to acquire and preserve nearly 6 million acres of bird and wildlife habitat.