Florida-strain bass featured on Arkansas Wildlife Television

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – When it comes to angling, few fish have gained the popularity of largemouth bass, particularly the Florida-strain largemouth bass, which has a tendency to grow faster and larger than its northern-strain cousin.

Tag along with the Arkansas Wildlife Television crew as they visit with Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery in Hot Springs, where they spawn and raise Florida-strain largemouth to stock in Arkansas lakes. The team also makes a visit to Lake Atkins, a small AGFC-owned lake that’s built a big reputation for growing monster bass.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSCfGIUFWmU to enjoy the show.