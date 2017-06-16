Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wildlife Management Areas offer some of the best public hunting opportunity in the United States. To prevent overcrowding on popular WMAs, the AGFC limits some hunting opportunities through a permit draw system. Lowering hunter numbers not only regulates harvest, it offers a better hunting experience for the hunters who draw the tags.

Apply for Permit – June 1-July 1

WMA Deer Hunt Permit Schedule

June 1 Application period begins at 8 a.m.

July 1 Application deadline at 11:59 p.m.

mid-July Drawing and notifications sent

Applying for a WMA Deer Hunt Permit:

Applications must be submitted online by the application deadline to be eligible.

Each person may submit one application for each type of permit hunt (youth deer, archery deer, muzzleloader deer, modern gun deer).

Youth hunters must be at least 6 years old, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

Permit winners will be notified by e-mail (an e-mail address must be included with each application).

Applications require a nonrefundable $5 application fee per hunt type. Successful applicants no longer have to pay for permits after the drawing.

Call 501-223-6431 or 501-223-6359 for more information on AGFC permit hunts.

National Wildlife Refuge Hunt Permits:

The AGFC does not administer permit hunts for national wildlife refuges in Arkansas. For information regarding those permit hunts, please visit their websites or call the following locations:

Bald Knob NWR, Cache River NWR and Wapanocca NWR - 870-347-2614

Felsenthal NWR and Pond Creek NWR - 870-364-3167

Holla Bend NWR - 479-229-4300

Dale Bumpers White River NWR - 870-282-8200