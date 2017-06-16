Animal control: Owner cited after dog bites boy on bicycle

Jonesboro Animal Control cited a man for harboring a dangerous dog after his shepherd reportedly bit a boy on a bicycle.

The boy’s mother told Officer Jeff Moore her six-year-old son was riding his bicycle around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Annadale Circle when the dog “came after him.”

The boy, according to the incident report, was unable to outrun the dog and it bit him.

“There appeared to be puncture and bite wounds to the right buttock area,” Moore noted in his report.

A 16-year-old witness said she saw a younger girl chasing the animal, believed to be a shepherd. She said the dog eventually went back to the girl.

Moore attempted to speak with the dog’s owners but was unable to make contact, so he left a door hanger asking them to contact the JAC.

At 8 a.m. Friday Sherrod Scholfield, 44, arrived at animal control with the dog and the younger girl.

She told officers she had taken the dog out when the boy came by on the bicycle and knew it went after him, but she did not think it had actually bitten him. She did say she saw a spot on the victim’s pants but thought it was just slobber from the dog.

Moore explained the quarantine process to Scholfield, then cited him for harboring a dangerous dog.

