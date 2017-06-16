Lawsuit says city council's repeal of ordinance illegal

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) - A federal lawsuit is challenging an eastern Arkansas city's decision to repeal a voter-approved ordinance that would've reduced the number of elected alderman.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges the Helena-West Helena City Council's decision to repeal the ordinance "trampled on the rights" of residents.

More than 60 percent of voters supported the ordinance in November. The ordinance would've reduced the number of aldermen from 10 to six.

In December, aldermen voted 9-0 to repeal the ordinance after several said they were concerned that reducing the number of seats would negatively impact the city.

Local attorney James Valley filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court. He says council members violated constitutional law in order to protect their jobs.

