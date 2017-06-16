Woman accused of threatening boyfriend with chef's knife

Police arrested a Jonesboro woman on suspicion of aggravated assault after they say she swung a knife at her live-in boyfriend.

The 45-year-old victim told police Thursday night that he and Betty Farley, 37, had been arguing over the light bill when she started getting in his face.

When he ignored her, the man said Farley went into the kitchen of their home on Fairview and came out with a large knife he had used when he worked as a chef.

Farley then swung the knife at him at least two times, according to the initial incident report, before he managed to push her away and run out the door.

The man ran to a nearby convenience store and called police. He told officers he feared for his life and said it was not the first time Farley had done “something like this.”

The officers went to the residence to contact Farley. When they arrived, they reported seeing her in the doorway. But as they exited their vehicles she went inside and shut the door then would not respond when the police knocked.

The victim used his key to let the officers into the home.

When confronted, Farley denied the accusations and said she did not do anything wrong.

Officers arrested Farley and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center.

The knife, which was found in a drawer beside the kitchen sink, was logged into evidence at the police station.

Farley appeared in Craighead County District Court Friday afternoon. Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge her with aggravated assault on a household or family member.

He ordered Farley be held on a $2,500 bond.

