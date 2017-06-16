Owner accused of leaving dog in hot car while she shopped

A shopping trip ended with a Jonesboro woman cited with animal cruelty after police say she left her dog in a hot car.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Officer Matt Gragg was dispatched to the Walmart store on Parker Road regarding a dog locked in a car.

When he arrived, he found the animal inside a red Ford Fiesta with the windows cracked. Gragg said the dog was “panting and whining.”

Gragg aimed his temperature gauge at the floorboard. The temperature inside the car, according to his report, was 117 degrees.

The officer then asked a man to go inside the store and have the owner paged.

A few minutes later a woman ran out to the car. She told the officer she owned the car, but not the dog. The woman then called the dog’s owner, 19-year-old Janeane Walker, who came running out of the store.

After getting the dog out of the hot car and giving it some water, Gragg cited Walker with cruelty to animals and gave her a court date of July 19.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android