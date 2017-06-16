Organization in dire need of floor repairs

An organization dedicated to serving families during pregnancies has resided in Paragould since 1997, but a bad winter has called for some much-needed floor repairs to their building.

According to Shawn Strouss, executive director of Lifehouse Ministries Inc., they have helped many clients with anything baby related

“We are all about educating parents in a Godly way,” said Strouss. “Our main objective is that we want to proclaim Jesus throughout this process.”

Strouss said their main issue that they are faced with is an unlevel floor.

“The floor has certain places where it has rotted out,” said Strouss. “We need to get it leveled because it creates a hazard for families, pregnant women, and our employees.”

Strouss said these issues are due to a bad winter they experienced a couple of years ago.

“Our parking lot was frozen, and the foundation of the building was frozen for several days,” said Strouss. “That water was just sitting there and it rotted out our studs.”

Strouss said the only reason they found out was in their attempt to get new carpet laid for the building last year.

“Lowe's came in and saw the condition of the floor and told us they could not do anything until the floor was leveled,” said Strouss. “That’s when we noticed that the entire building had shifted over time.”

After figuring up the estimates it would cost to fix the problem, Strouss said they found it would cost $8,000 to have it done. She said that is money that they do not have.

“We just pray that someone would either help us in the funds or even just come in to do the work without the funds,” said Strouss.

Strouss having this done to their building would allow for them to better serve their clients without having them maneuver around dangerous spots.

“If we are not secure, then we cannot meet the needs of the community, and they are great,” said Strouss. “There are so many things that we do behind the scenes that people are not aware of that Lifehouse is in. We are just a distribution center to get things out into the community.”

Strouss said if you would like to help them with this project, whether it is with construction or donating monetary donations, reach out to them through their Facebook page or call them at 870-236-5807.

