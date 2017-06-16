Fake bills passed at city pool

Fake $20 bills have been passed at the city pool in Jonesboro in recent days.

According to Bill Campbell, director of communication for the city of Jonesboro, city offices, including parks and recreation facilities, will be on the lookout for more fake bills in the coming days.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said vendors need to be alert since "these things run in cycles."

