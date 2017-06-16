NYIT hosts Project H.E.A.R.T. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NYIT hosts Project H.E.A.R.T.

(Source: NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine) (Source: NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on the campus of Arkansas State University held a three-day camp for high school juniors and seniors.

According to a new release, Project H.E.A.R.T or Health Education Advocacy Reflection and Training is a program designed for students to explore health care careers, learn about healthcare needs in the Delta, and discover ways they can make a difference in healthcare challenges in their communities.

The students were nominated by their school. The nominees had to write a personal statement and provide two letters of recommendation from school faculty or staff.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • End of Watch: Funeral held for Lt. Patrick Weatherford

    End of Watch: Funeral held for Lt. Patrick Weatherford

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:43:27 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:38:46 GMT
    More than 1,100 people gathered Friday to pay their respects to Lt. Patrick Weatherford. (Source: Jackson's Funeral Home via Facebook)More than 1,100 people gathered Friday to pay their respects to Lt. Patrick Weatherford. (Source: Jackson's Funeral Home via Facebook)

    Funeral services were held Friday at Arkansas State University-Newport for Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

    Funeral services were held Friday at Arkansas State University-Newport for Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

  • JPD: suspect forged and cashed stolen checks

    JPD: suspect forged and cashed stolen checks

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:30:04 GMT
    Jacob Woods (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Jacob Woods (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Woods allegedly admitted to taking the checks without permission, forging his name on them, and cashing them at Food Smart..

    Woods allegedly admitted to taking the checks without permission, forging his name on them, and cashing them at Food Smart..

  • GR8 Job: Two JPD officers promoted

    GR8 Job: Two JPD officers promoted

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:16:48 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:27:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Two Jonesboro police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Friday.

    Two Jonesboro police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Friday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly