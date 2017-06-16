NYIT hosts Project H.E.A.R.T.

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on the campus of Arkansas State University held a three-day camp for high school juniors and seniors.

According to a new release, Project H.E.A.R.T or Health Education Advocacy Reflection and Training is a program designed for students to explore health care careers, learn about healthcare needs in the Delta, and discover ways they can make a difference in healthcare challenges in their communities.

The students were nominated by their school. The nominees had to write a personal statement and provide two letters of recommendation from school faculty or staff.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android