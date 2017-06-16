ASP: Authorities investigating after explosives found during stop

Arkansas State Police said their agency and Lawrence County law enforcement officials are investigating after a driver was found with explosives Thursday night.

According to Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, the Criminal Investigation Division is assisting Lawrence County authorities after Black Rock police conducted the traffic stop.

The individual allegedly had "purported explosives and several firearms" on him.

ASP did not release any further details into the ongoing investigation.

