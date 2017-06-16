GR8 Job: Two JPD officers promoted

Two Jonesboro police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Friday.

A promotion ceremony was held for Chris Poe and Owen Smith.

They are the latest to be promoted to that rank in the department.

Gr8 job to Sergeants Poe and Smith!

