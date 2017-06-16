JPD: suspect forged and cashed stolen checks

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Funeral services were held Friday at Arkansas State University-Newport for Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
Woods allegedly admitted to taking the checks without permission, forging his name on them, and cashing them at Food Smart..
Two Jonesboro police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant on Friday.
Arkansas State Police said their agency and Lawrence County law enforcement officials are investigating after a driver was found with explosives Thursday night.
An organization dedicated to serving families during pregnancies has resided in Paragould since 1997, but a bad winter has called for some much-needed floor repairs to their building.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
