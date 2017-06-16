JPD: suspect forged and cashed stolen checks

Jonesboro police arrested a man for allegedly passing stolen checks at a Jonesboro grocery store.

Officers were called to the Food Smart on South Gee Street in mid-May in reference to the crime.

The manager said two personal checks were cashed by Jacob Woods. The checks later returned from BancorpSouth because the bank account was closed out.

According to court documents, one check was cashed on April 29 for $450, the second check was cashed for $300 on May 7.

“Woods’ name and driver’s license were on both checks,” court documents state. “Security video of the transactions was provided by Food Smart. In the footage, a subject consistent with Woods is observed cashing a fraudulent check.”

JPD Detective Jacob Daffron contacted the account holder, who was unaware of the checks being cashed.

“He advised that the account was closed and that no one had permission to have the checks,” the probable cause affidavit states. “While at the address, Det. Daffron recognized Woods standing on the front porch. Woods lives with the account holder.”

Woods was arrested and taken to JPD. Woods was read his Miranda Rights. During a subsequent interview with police, Woods allegedly admitted to taking the checks without permission, forging his name on them, and cashing them at Food Smart.

While in court Friday, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Woods with two counts of felony forgery. His bond was set at $1,500.

