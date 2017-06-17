Gant Does It All in 1-0 Redbird Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – John Gant pitched 8.0 shutout innings of two-hit baseball and drove in the game’s only run in a 1-0 Memphis Redbirds (41-26) win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) Friday night at AutoZone Park.

After walking the first batter of the game, Gant retired 13-straight and 20 of the next 21 hitters into the seventh inning. After throwing four balls for that game-opening walk, Gant threw just 16 balls total to the next 23 batters. He ended the game throwing 90 pitches, 64 of which were strikes, and struck out six.

Colorado Springs’ (38-27) only hits in the game were a fifth inning bunt single and a seventh inning single. The two hits allowed were a season low for Memphis hurlers.

In the bottom of the second, Gant helped himself with a two-out single up the middle that scored Carson Kelly, who had singled to start the frame. That wound end up being the only run of the night in Memphis’ first 1-0 game since a loss to New Orleans on May 31, 2016.

Josh Lucas came on to pitch the top of the ninth, and he faced Ryan Cordell with a runner on third and one out after a walk, a sacrifice bunt, and a wild pitch. Cordell grounded to Alex Mejia at shortstop, who threw home to start a 6-2-5-6 putout to erase the potential tying run at the plate.

Lucas then whiffed Garrett Cooper to end the game and give the Redbirds three wins in four games against Colorado Springs, who has the third-best record in the Pacific Coast League behind Reno and Memphis.

The game was delayed 26 minutes at the start due to rain and 15 minutes during the game for field maintenance.

The Redbirds hit the road for eight games in nine days, starting tomorrow night at Round Rock, before returning to Memphis for an eight-game homestand running June 26-July 3.

