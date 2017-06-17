City of Jonesboro announces changes to recycling pickup schedule

The city of Jonesboro announced changes to its recycling pickup schedule.

According to a post on the city's Facebook page, the changes will begin on July 1.

The post included a map showing which weeks pickups would be performed in each neighborhood.

According to the post, no route changes will change and the garbage pickup is also not affected.

