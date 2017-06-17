Gearhead hosts military gratitude letter writing

Gearhead plans to send letters and care packages to those serving in the military overseas.

The store held a military gratitude letter writing event at the Mall at Turtle Creek on Saturday.

Shoppers were invited to stop and write letters to soldiers, which the store plans to send after the July 4th holiday.

The event is something the employees are passionate about because several have family members serving overseas.

"It's just a personal connection," said employee, Ashlyn Cornell. "At Gearhead, we really want to give back to our community."

The store is also welcoming anyone to drop a letter or items for care packages by their stores from now until July 3rd.

"We've had a few people stop by in the mall today and say they just got back from Afghanistan," she said. "They have a family member that's been in the military and it means so much to them, that's why we do this."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android