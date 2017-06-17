Pocahontas hosts flood relief benefit

A flood relief benefit was held in Pocahontas Saturday night.

Representative Rick Crawford helped organize the event in hopes of bringing in more donations for flood victims.

Those who organized the event said they hoped to raise around $15,000 to be donated to the ministerial alliance.

The alliance will use the money to purchase supplies for flood victims still dealing with damage.

"We wanted to just sort of remind people that there's still some folks out here struggling with this," said Representative Crawford.

The event included live music, food, and vendors.

Organizers asked that anyone who attended to donate something to victims.

"Just whatever, give from their heart, any monetary donation, non-perishable foods, we'll take it to the food bank," said event organizer Jennifer Webb. "Gift cards to any of the local businesses that could help with lumber, help with tools or anything."

