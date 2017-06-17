Two-out runs doom Memphis in 7-3 defeat

Round Rock, TX (Redbirds) – The Round Rock Express (Rangers) scored all seven of their runs with two outs and secured a 7-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the series opener on Saturday evening at Dell Diamond.

The Express (34-35) wasted little time before jumping out on top, utilizing a two-out walk and a two-run homer from Will Middlebrooks to grab a 2-0 lead in the first inning. An inning later, Jurickson Profar doubled home a pair with two gone to increase Round Rock’s advantage to 4-0.

Memphis (41-27) responded with a two-run rally in the fourth inning. Rangel Ravelo doubled to lead off the frame before scampering home on a Carson Kelly RBI single. Kelly would later score on a two-out knock from Nick Martini, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The big blow in the contest, though, came in the last of the fifth inning. With two outs and nobody on, three straight singles loaded the bases for the Express. Then, Drew Stubbs worked a full count before smoking a bases-clearing double to left-center, effectively putting the game out of reach at 7-2.

Harrison Bader got one of the runs right back in the top of the sixth with a solo home run, but the Redbirds would not get any closer. Bader’s 11th blast of the year was part of a three-hit day for the Memphis outfielder. Ravelo was the only other Memphis hitter with multiple knocks, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Sean Gilmartin suffered the loss in his Memphis debut, allowing all seven runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings. Trey Nielsen and Miguel Socolovich combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings of relief for the ‘Birds.Adam Loewen earned the victory out of the bullpen for Round Rock, yielding a run on four hits in two innings.

The teams continue their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.