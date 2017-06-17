Jonesboro woman crowned Miss Arkansas

A new Miss Arkansas was crowned Saturday night in Little Rock.

Miss Greater Jonesboro Maggie Benton took home the crown and a $30,000 scholarship prize.

Benton is from Jonesboro and attends the University of Arkansas.

Region 8 was represented well in the Miss Arkansas pageant. Several Northeast Arkansas contestants made it into the Top 10.

Those included Miss Arkansas Delta Ashley Ehrhart, Miss Arkansas State University Destiny Quinn, Miss Gateway to the Ozarks Jacey Winn, Miss Metro Kenzie Williams, Miss Northeast Arkansas Bailey Moses, and Miss White River Claudia Raffo.

Raffo, Moses and Ehrhart also made it to the top 5 in the contest.

