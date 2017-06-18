One killed, three injured in overnight crash

One person died and three others were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on State Highway 225, four miles north of Greers Ferry shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to the report, the 1982 Chevrolet was speeding southbound when it struck a deer and ran off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then over-corrected and rolled over, with both back seat occupants being ejected.

One person, 20-year-old Anthony Joseph Aquilino died from his injuries.

Three others, including a minor, were injured in the crash.

The report states the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

