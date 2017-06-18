Police: Man wounded in shooting outside Little Rock theater

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police say an innocent bystander was wounded in a shooting outside a movie theater in southwest Little Rock.

Police Officer Steve Moore told reporters the man was wounded by stray gunfire about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when people in at least two vehicles apparently shot at each other in the parking lot of Rave Cinemas.

No other injuries were reported.

Moore says the man is hospitalized in undisclosed condition, but that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced and Moore said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

