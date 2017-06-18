West Plains under boil order - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

West Plains under boil order

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT) -

The city of West Plains, Missouri is under a boil order.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the chlorine is below the allowable limit leaving the water treatment plant.

The post states that once the city gets two safe samples back, the order will be lifted.

They estimated it might be lifted on Wednesday. 

