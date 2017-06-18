Children give thanks to local police officers

A children’s Sunday school class in Paragould made a visit to their local police department this week.

It was a part of a lesson they learned in class at First Baptist Church.

The kids have been learning about missionaries throughout the week during Vacation Bible School.

They turned that lesson into action by giving back to the Paragould Police Department.

The group spent their morning assembling and delivering 60 "police survival kits."

After learning about missionaries, the church wanted to show the kids you don't have to travel to share God's word.

"We came up with the mission’s project for the police officers in order to just bring a smile to their faces and then of course, obviously to share the gospel with them and share the word,” said Russell Lowary, the children’s church leader.

Each child made the walk next door to the police department and personally passed out the kits and thanked the officers for keeping them safe.

"I was really happy that we actually got to do something nice for them, because they do things nice for us all the time,” said Eva Williams, a member of the class.

The police officers welcomed the kids with open arms and say they were thankful for the kind gesture from such a young group of people.

"It’s always heartwarming to see, you know the youth come through here, show their support, you know their love and care for the police department, and you know, us as individuals and so forth,” said Lieutenant Brent McCaan.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android