AR man dies while trying to rescue girls from river

AR man dies while trying to rescue girls from river

Crews searching the Arkansas River (Source: KHOG) Crews searching the Arkansas River (Source: KHOG)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man who jumped into the Arkansas River to save two girls has died in the northwest part of the state, according to an ABC-affiliate.

KHOG reports that while the man was already in the water, a bystander rescued the girls.

That bystander tried to save the man, but the man was pulled under the water near Lock and Dam 13 of the Arkansas River in Barling.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered the body of the 18-year-old man on Sunday.

For more information about the case, click here.

