High-speed pursuit ends in arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit across county lines.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started in Greene County around 3:55 Monday morning before crossing into Craighead County.

The chase eventually ended on Interstate 555 south of the Commerce Drive exit.

One suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released Monday from the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 2.5 magnitude quake shakes parts of southeast MO

    2.5 magnitude quake shakes parts of southeast MO

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-06-19 12:44:01 GMT
    (Source: USGS)(Source: USGS)

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri early Monday, June 19.

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri early Monday, June 19.

  • High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

    High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-06-19 10:44:00 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-06-19 10:52:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit across county lines.

    One person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit across county lines.

  • AR man dies while trying to rescue girls from river

    AR man dies while trying to rescue girls from river

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:15 AM EDT2017-06-19 09:15:54 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 5:23 AM EDT2017-06-19 09:23:19 GMT
    Crews searching the Arkansas River (Source: KHOG)Crews searching the Arkansas River (Source: KHOG)

    A man who jumped into the Arkansas River to save two girls has died in the northwest part of the state, according to an ABC-affiliate.

    A man who jumped into the Arkansas River to save two girls has died in the northwest part of the state, according to an ABC-affiliate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly