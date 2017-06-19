High-speed pursuit ends in arrest

One person is in custody after a high-speed pursuit across county lines.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started in Greene County around 3:55 Monday morning before crossing into Craighead County.

The chase eventually ended on Interstate 555 south of the Commerce Drive exit.

One suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released Monday from the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android