High-speed pursuit in a stolen truck ends in arrest

Deputies said it took a spike strip to stop a suspect leading authorities on a chase across two counties.

Maxwell Isaac Gregg, 29, of Oxford was arrested following the pursuit early Monday morning.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified by Paragould police about the pursuit of a white Ford F-250 going south on Highway 49 about to cross the county line.

Officers were told the truck was "traveling hazardously" going over 100 mph.

Around 3:55 a.m. Craighead County sheriff's deputies picked up the chase around the Hilltop area on Johnson Ave.

Gregg reportedly drove the truck west on Dan Ave. then south on Highway 63 before turning left onto Interstate 555.

The truck hit a spike strip at the Highway 463 overpass that Jonesboro police set up. The chase ended on Interstate 555 south of the Commerce Drive exit.

Deputies stated the truck went off the road to the right shoulder, driving into a ditch.

Eventually, Gregg exited the truck and complied with commands the deputies gave him. He was arrested without further incident.

Deputy Jason Simpkins, according to the report, asked Gregg if he owned the truck. Gregg said he did not.

Simpkins then asked him if the truck was stolen. He reportedly said "yes," the deputy stated.

Gregg was arrested on felony fleeing in a vehicle and was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing set for Monday.

Paragould police were also notified about the truck being stolen. A hold was placed on Gregg from the Paragould Police Department.

