Woman accused of assaulting family member in wheelchair

A Mountain Home woman is in jail after an assault investigation.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery stated 39-year-old Sarah Lynn Smith was arrested Sunday morning.

The domestic violence complaint came from Elm Tree Lane around 8:45 a.m.

A 73-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted and injured by another family member. Smith was accused of harming the woman who was in a wheelchair, according to Montgomery.

During the investigation, a deputy spoke with both women and found the victim was injured after being struck in the face three times.

Based upon the evidence, Montgomery said Smith was arrested and booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree.

She is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and will appear in circuit court on Friday.

