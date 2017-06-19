Woman accused of stabbing another during fight over kids clothes

Police arrested a Jonesboro woman on suspicion of aggravated assault after they say she stabbed another woman.

Just before 8 Saturday night officers were called to an apartment in the 2100-block of Cedar Heights.

When they arrived, they found a woman with bruising on her face, neck, and shoulder, as well as a 1.5 inch cut to her left leg.

The woman said she had gone to 33-year-old Sandra Dougan’s house in the 400-block of Marshall Street to confront her about some stolen children’s clothes. That’s when she said Dougan punched her in the face.

The victim told police she grabbed Dougan’s hair and pulled her down onto the bed where the two began to punch and scratch each other.

After another woman broke up the fight, the victim saw that Dougan had stabbed her in the leg, according to the incident report.

The victim left Dougan’s home. When she returned to retrieve her purse, she said Dougan told her to get out or she would “stab her again.”

Officers went to Dougan’s home on Marshall where they reported finding bloody footprints in the hallway, leading to one of the bedrooms.

In the bedroom, where the victim said the fight took place, police reported finding more blood on the floor as well as a bloody spot in the middle of the bed.

Dougan told officers the victim had pulled out a box cutter and she had kicked it out of her hand. She said she never intended to cut the victim.

Officers arrested Dougan and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was booked in for aggravated assault and third-degree battery.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android