Man drowns while swimming in Heber Springs

A Searcy man drowned Saturday during a weekend outing to Greers Ferry Lake.

Around 11 a.m. Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Sandy Beach Swim Area in Heber Springs.

When they arrived, they learned a small group of people had been trying to swim to a fixed object near the beach when 23-year-old Darryl Sullins went under.

Witnesses said several people attempted to locate and rescue Sullins. But they were unsuccessful.

Officials recovered his body from the water a short time later.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.

