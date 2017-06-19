Community Alliance gears up for "Backpack Bash"

Piggott's Community Alliance is gearing up for their second annual "Backpack Bash."

The event is something the alliance has been preparing for since January.

This year, the event is expanding to include both elementary and high school students.

"We have a need for high school," said alliance member Penny Toombs. "This year we started planning early and thankfully we have so many churches and businesses and individuals that have given money."

The event will also be held in a new location this year, Hemingway Pfeiffer will host the bash on August 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

"They're just really excited to give back to the community in the spirit and the history of the museum," Toombs said.

This year, there will also be six hair stylists at the event offering free haircuts to students.

The event will offer free food, and the local police and fire departments will join in on the fun.

The group is still seeking more donations and volunteers for the event.

Some of the items needed include, tissues, pencils and three-ring binders.

If you would like to help, you can email the alliance at piggottcommunityalliance@gmail.com.

