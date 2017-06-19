FEMA briefings for public assistance held

Public assistance FEMA briefings were held in Region 8 on Monday.

The briefings pertained to damaged roads, bridges, and municipal buildings.

Individuals can now apply online to see if they are eligible for assistance.

"Individual applicants, even if they didn't report their damage prior to the preliminary damage assessments, or even if their not sure if they're eligible for this type of assistance, go ahead and apply," said Deputy PIO for ADEM, Melody Daniel. "Go ahead and see if you're eligible."

County officials from both Randolph and Lawrence counties were in attendance and said they were glad they could get started on necessary repairs.

"Now, it's time to get back to normal and try to get everything rebuilt like it should be," said Randolph County Judge David Jansen. "It's been slow, but I'm proud to see us have our kick-off meeting, our briefing and now we're ready to move forward."

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said it's important that individuals apply online soon.

"They need to do all they can do to apply early before the FEMA sites are opened in both counties," he said.

To apply online visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or you can call 1-800-621-3362.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android