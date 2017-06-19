City looks to get interstate off-ramp at Joe Mack Campbell Park

The city of Jonesboro is working with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to get an exit ramp at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

“We have the volume to prove that it desperately needs to be done,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

In 2014, the city approached the highway department and requested an off-ramp at Interstate 555 at the park entrance.

“At that time, they denied our request on that because they had so many things working, I think, on that Interstate 555,” Perrin said.

Roughly three months ago, the city re-approached the highway department with the same request. They sent one drawing of what they had in mind for the ramp.

“They came back and said, 'You know, we kind of like that, but we want to look at some more,' so they’ve done a drawing,” Perrin said.

He said the plan is now in the highway department’s hands.

“Right now, where they are at, they are looking to see if it’s feasible for us to go ahead and do that,” he said.

Perrin said he feels much better about his request than he did in 2014, after the city recently purchased 82 acres of land next to Joe Mack Campbell Park.

He said in the future, they want to use the land to build new recreational facilities.

Perrin said the park already has traffic issues, just another reason the city hopes to get the off-ramp, to make the park entrance more convenient for guests.

He said he’s seen the traffic built up a pretty good distance during sporting events.

“I want to try to make sure we alleviate that,” he said. “I’m hoping with another entrance into the park, we will be able to do that. You’ve got to go all the way down to the intersection then come back around to Dan Avenue, and this way you can just come right off the interstate from the hotels and things like that.”

Perrin said if any plans are approved, they will have to be built by federal standards.

He added it's too soon to know what the project will cost.

