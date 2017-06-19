New garbage trucks roll in

As the city of Walnut Ridge prepares for a new garbage system, the new trucks arrived on Monday.

From the video the city posted to Facebook, it may take some practice to get down the movement of the new trucks.

The residential trash cart distribution will begin July 5.

The post said to keep an eye on the Facebook page for upcoming details.

