New garbage trucks roll in - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New garbage trucks roll in

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

As the city of Walnut Ridge prepares for a new garbage system, the new trucks arrived on Monday.

From the video the city posted to Facebook, it may take some practice to get down the movement of the new trucks.

The residential trash cart distribution will begin July 5.

The post said to keep an eye on the Facebook page for upcoming details.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New garbage trucks roll in

    New garbage trucks roll in

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:34:08 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:17:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As the city of Walnut Ridge prepares for a new garbage system, the new trucks arrived on Monday.

    As the city of Walnut Ridge prepares for a new garbage system, the new trucks arrived on Monday.

  • City hopes to condemn mobile homes

    City hopes to condemn mobile homes

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:17:16 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:16:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Osceola has been on a mission to clean up the city by condemning homes.

    The city of Osceola has been on a mission to clean up the city by condemning homes.

  • City budgets cost on water and sewer

    City budgets cost on water and sewer

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:56:08 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:14:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The city of Osceola recently discussed a resolution that would adjust costs for the city's water and sewer customers.

    The city of Osceola recently discussed a resolution that would adjust costs for the city's water and sewer customers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly