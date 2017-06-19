City brings community center back to life

The city of Osceola is on a mission to bring their community center back to life.

According to Michael Ephlin, parks and recreations director, they have been working on the Osceola Community Center since a storm damaged its roof back in March.

Ephlin said the storm has caused extensive damage to the community center.

It took the whole roof off their big gym on the north side of the facility.

Ephlin said there was also damage done to their upstairs offices, along with a lot of water damage.

"We had a lot of our light panels that go around our gym destroyed," he said. "We still haven't found them yet. And we had some damages to our beams."

However, the city immediately put up a temporary roof to prevent more damage.

The estimated cost to install a new roof and infrastructure is around $250,000.

Ephlin said also upgrading their weight room equipment.

"We're bringing every bit of that equipment out that's in there," he said. "We're going to get a brand new floor. And we're going to get a brand new weight equipment, strength, and cardio equipment. Some of that equipment has been in there since we started 22 years ago. So, it's well overdue it's time that we've got some new stuff."

Ephlin said the estimated cost to upgrade their weight equipment is between $40,000 to $50,000.

Ephlin said they also plan to install air conditioners in both gym areas.

Ephlin said the Osceola Community Center is something that the community is very proud of.

"To me and a lot of people who come here it means everything," he said. "Not only for our youth but to our seniors. Our whole community uses this building. For 22 years this building has been really taken care of. We're just very lucky that we have a mayor and city council that's allowed to have the funds to build a building like this 22 years ago.

Ephlin said they plan to have their upgraded weight room equipment and new roof installed as soon as possible.

